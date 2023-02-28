Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

SHC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,510. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Sotera Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sotera Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Sotera Health from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sotera Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sotera Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sotera Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sotera Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Sotera Health by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

