Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Down 3.2%

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 164,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,897,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Sotera Health Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sotera Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

