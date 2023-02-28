SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Stake Boosted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,897,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,928 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.79% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $47,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPAB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11,452.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPAB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,327. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $28.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.

