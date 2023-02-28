SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,016 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 731,069 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

