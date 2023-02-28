SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Decreased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,563 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 732,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,965. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

