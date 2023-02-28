SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Increased by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 4.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $19,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.18. 262,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,433. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $506.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $467.75 and its 200-day moving average is $451.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

