Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $11.67 Average PT from Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 0.91. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $157.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,877 shares of company stock valued at $221,349 in the last three months. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

