SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.08. 567,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

