SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

SSR Mining Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:SSRM opened at C$18.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.80. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$17.01 and a one year high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

In other news, Director Rod Antal sold 15,777 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total transaction of C$357,822.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,172,262.28. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SSR Mining

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

