Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) & Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Head to Head Analysis

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Univar Solutions has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Univar Solutions and Standard Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univar Solutions 1 2 3 0 2.33 Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Univar Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.41%. Standard Lithium has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.27%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Univar Solutions.

This table compares Univar Solutions and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univar Solutions 4.75% 22.44% 7.84% Standard Lithium N/A -16.38% -15.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Univar Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Univar Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Univar Solutions and Standard Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univar Solutions $11.48 billion 0.48 $545.30 million $3.24 10.64 Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million N/A N/A

Univar Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium.

Summary

Univar Solutions beats Standard Lithium on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc. is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Rating)

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.