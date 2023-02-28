Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

