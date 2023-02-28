Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.50. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $132.50.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $261,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

