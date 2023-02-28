Stelco Holdings Inc (STLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco stock traded up C$0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$53.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,402. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Stelco has a one year low of C$30.20 and a one year high of C$56.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLC. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.22.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

