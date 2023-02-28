Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ITRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,241 shares of company stock valued at $449,899 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,741,000. Amundi increased its stake in Itron by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,979,000 after purchasing an additional 689,990 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 435,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,846,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $14,519,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also

