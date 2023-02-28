Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QSR. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

NYSE:QSR opened at $65.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 317,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,791,327. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

