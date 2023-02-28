Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 201,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 313,757 shares.The stock last traded at $48.92 and had previously closed at $47.84.

Specifically, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird cut Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Stericycle Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading

