Steven Yi Sells 50,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) insider Steven Yi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,067,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,438,881.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 27th, Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $482,265.58.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Steven Yi sold 1,402 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $21,128.14.

MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,253. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $959.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.35.

MAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

