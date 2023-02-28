Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOURGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,448 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 292% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,154 call options.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 1.22. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $69.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

