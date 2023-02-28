Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,448 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 292% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,154 call options.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 1.22. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $69.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.