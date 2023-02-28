StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:AP opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $58.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.00. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $6.67.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.