StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BLCM opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.56. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

