StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

CPSH opened at $3.05 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.