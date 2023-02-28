StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.49.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
