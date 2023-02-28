StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

