StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.92. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $8.39.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
