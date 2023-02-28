StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBFG opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $117.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.83.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Featured Stories

