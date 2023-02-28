StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

DXYN opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 995,277 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.