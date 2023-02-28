StockNews.com Downgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Buy

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ENI from €14.10 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($16.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.
ENI Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of E stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 421,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. ENI has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.56.
About ENI
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
