StockNews.com Downgrades HireRight (NYSE:HRT) to Hold

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE HRT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 137,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,515. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market cap of $31.39 million, a P/E ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

In other HireRight news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 131,770 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $1,640,536.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,518,588 shares in the company, valued at $392,406,420.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $205,085.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,878,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $130,764,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 456,961 shares of company stock valued at $5,799,134 and sold 18,072 shares valued at $217,175. 13.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,000 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,463,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in HireRight by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,855 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

