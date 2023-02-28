StockNews.com Downgrades Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to Sell

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

NYSE TRC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.68. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 627,324 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 434,272 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 986,573 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 226,779 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

