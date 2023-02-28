StockNews.com Downgrades Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to Sell

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Tejon Ranch Price Performance
NYSE TRC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.68. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.30.
Institutional Trading of Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
