StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACGGet Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.37. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 25.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.33%.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

