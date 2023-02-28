StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.37. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 25.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.33%.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.