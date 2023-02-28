StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Trading Up 1.4 %
LEDS stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
