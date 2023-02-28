StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LEDS stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

