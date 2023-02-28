StockNews.com Lowers Mastercard (NYSE:MA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $413.41.

MA opened at $355.48 on Friday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.59.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

