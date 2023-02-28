StockNews.com Lowers Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of TDS opened at $12.15 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -899.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 625.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Further Reading

