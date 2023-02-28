StockNews.com Upgrades US Foods (NYSE:USFD) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on USFD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised shares of US Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

USFD opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.46. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Insider Activity at US Foods

Institutional Trading of US Foods

In other news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,317. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.