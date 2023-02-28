STP Self Reported Market Cap Hits $89.66 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $89.66 million and $8.75 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STP has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04911539 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $14,405,126.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

