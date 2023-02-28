Streamr Price Tops $0.0421 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $32.32 million and $2.35 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

