Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the January 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

SUHJY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 96,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $14.63.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

