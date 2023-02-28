SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE SSY opened at $1.16 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.25.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

