SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.18.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $285.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.80. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $620.04. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $862,855. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.