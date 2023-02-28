S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Up 2.1 %

SANW stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.21. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,827.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 7.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Articles

