SwissBorg (CHSB) One Day Volume Tops $289,381.66

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. SwissBorg has a total market capitalization of $216.02 million and approximately $289,381.66 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SwissBorg alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.58 or 0.00425279 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.56 or 0.28753952 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a company that aims to decentralize wealth management by creating a community-centric platform called the Wealth App. The app allows users to buy, sell, and exchange digital assets securely, and invest with 18 fiat currencies using their cutting-edge MPC keyless technology. The CHSB token is the core of their ecosystem and offers benefits such as staking, protect and burn program, voting rights, and rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. SwissBorg believes in blockchain technology and wants to empower people to control their wealth, leading to a world of decentralized nations where everyone is rewarded fairly for their contributions. The company is based in Switzerland, has an international team of over 75 people, and holds two Estonian licenses for providing Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwissBorg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwissBorg and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.