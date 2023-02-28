Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the January 31st total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Sylogist Trading Up 0.2 %

SYZLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Sylogist has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $8.27.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the provision of enterprise resource planning solutions, including fund accounting, grant management, and payroll to public service organizations. The firm’s solutions include K-12 school districts and boards, government and public sector, nonprofit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, justice and public safety, and manufacturing and distribution.

