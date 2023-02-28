Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TACBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on April 5th

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 484.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Tabcorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TACBY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 894. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. Tabcorp has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $15.22.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment includes totalizator and fixed odds betting, retail wagering networks, and global racing media business. The Gaming Services segment provides regulatory monitoring and related services.

