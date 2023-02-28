Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TACBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on April 5th

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 484.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
Tabcorp Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of TACBY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 894. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. Tabcorp has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $15.22.
About Tabcorp
