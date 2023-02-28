Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TBTC stock remained flat at $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. Table Trac has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

