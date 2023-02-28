Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Table Trac Price Performance
TBTC stock remained flat at $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. Table Trac has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.50.
Table Trac Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Table Trac (TBTC)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.