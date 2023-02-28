Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TBLA. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.47.
NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $795.46 million, a P/E ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. Taboola.com has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.74.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
