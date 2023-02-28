Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in February

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance

Taiyo Yuden stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.41. 232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.43. Taiyo Yuden has a 1 year low of $99.29 and a 1 year high of $192.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Taiyo Yuden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

