Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $166.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.