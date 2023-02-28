Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.75-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.75-8.75 EPS.

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $166.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.19. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

