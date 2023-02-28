Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.75-$8.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,151,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.19. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 54,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Target by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 43,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

