Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.75-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.28. Target also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.75-$8.75 EPS.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $166.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Target will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Target by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

