TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.74, but opened at $17.75. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. TaskUs shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 661,808 shares trading hands.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
